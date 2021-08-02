Advertisement

The week ahead: your stories to look out for the week of 8/2

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools cuts the ribbon on a new school on Monday.

People are invited to the ribbon cutting of the New Howard Bishop Middle School in Northeast Gainesville.

The event starts at 10 a.m., and a tour of the new school is also offered during the event.

Tuesday is voting day for Chiefland residents.

On the municipal ballot, incumbent city commissioner James Judson Jr. is being challenged by Lewanda Jones.

Mayor Chris Jones and Vice Mayor Robert Weaver are automatically re-elected to their positions since no one qualified for the seats.

National Night Out is meant to promote police and community partnerships, and one event on Tuesday night is celebrating that.

The event is taking place from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the High Springs Civic Center in High Springs.

Families are invited to enjoy free food, a live DJ, bounce houses and learn more about the local High Springs police department.

Back-to-school bashes are happening in two North Central Florida cities on Thursday.

Back-to-school supplies will be given out at the Fort White High School gym starting at 2 p.m. This event is hosted by Partnership for Strong Families and Children’s Partnership Council.

School supplies will also be given out to about 70 students from Rawlings, Williams and Metcalfe Elementary schools at Faith Mission in East Gainesville. This event starts at 5 p.m.

