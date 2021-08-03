Advertisement

Farm Fact: Ranking Florida’s agricultural industry nationwide

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 census ranked Florida first in sugarcane production, second in agricultural sales value produced, and more.

If you are looking to learn about the powerhouse that is Florida’s agricultural industry, this week’s Farm Fact - provided by our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau - is just for you.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Cultivating Tomorrow

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“It was definitely really scary”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville nightclub
“Everybody scattered like ants”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville bars
i-75 semi truck crash
Two injured after three semi-trucks crash on I-75 near Gainesville
Columbia County Sheriff deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
One person is dead after a crash ignited a car in Columbia County.
One dead in fiery car crash in Columbia County
Helping kids get off the streets through boxing.
For nearly 15 years a former gang member has helped kids in Ocala get off the streets through boxing

Latest News

House fire kills two children, one injured in Columbia County
House fire kills two children, one injured in Columbia County
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Farm Fact: Ranking Florida’s agricultural industry nationwide
Farm Fact: Ranking Florida’s agricultural industry nationwide
Alachua County Public Schools mask sign
Alachua County Public Schools will require teachers, vendors, and visitors to wear masks