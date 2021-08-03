House fire kills two children, one injured in Columbia County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two children died in a house fire in Columbia County on Sunday night, that’s according our news partners WJXT who spoke with Columbia Sheriff’s office.

Deputies are not providing additional information about the fire at this time, a family member says a third child is being treated for burns at UF Health Shands.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

In response to the fire, Columbia County Fire Rescue is reminding residents of their free smoke detector program. Contact Columbia County Fire Rescue at 386-754-7057 during normal business hours for more information.

Our hearts are broken for those lost in a fire last night. Did you know that Columbia County has a free smoke detector... Posted by Columbia County Fire Rescue on Monday, August 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.