Alachua County reissues “state of emergency” due to COVID-19 spike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is now under a declared state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Ken Cornell, chair of the county commission, said this is considered an “emergency action” not an “emergency order,” meaning the county can not enforce mandates like masking or vaccinations.

At 1 pm, officials made the call to bring back the COVID state of emergency.

You can read the full order here:

“We’re not issuing an edict or an order requiring anybody to do anything,” said Cornell.

That’s because local governments are limited in what they can enforce.

Governor DeSantis signed an executive order at the beginning of May that invalidates any emergency order a local government tries to put in place.

In DeSantis’ order it states: “In order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals in this State and to accelerate the State’s recovery from the COVID-19 emergency, any emergency order issued by a political subdivision due to the COVID-19 emergency which restricts the rights or liberties of individuals or their businesses is invalidated.”

Cornell said he hopes this action makes people more aware of the state the county is in with COVID cases.

“We want to make sure everyone’s aware. If they have not been vaccinated we want to encourage them to reconsider and go ahead and get vaccinated.”

So, what does this emergency action do?

County officials said it gives them the ability to use federal, state, and local funds where they see fit.

This comes as UF Health Shands treats its highest number of COVID patients since January.

CEO Ed Jimenez said the patients being hospitalized for the virus now, are much younger than ones they treated at the last peak.

“We should, mathematically, expect people in the hospital to be at a lower age because people over 65 have been vaccinated at a higher rate,” he said.

Today, staff are treating 163 COVID patients, and 90% of them are unvaccinated.

Right now, UF Health Shands and North Florida Regional Medical Center are postponing elective procedures.

AdventHealth Ocala said in a statement, “The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has doubled since January 2021. The average age of our hospitalized COVID-19 patients is approximately 59 years old. More than 90% of our hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.”

According to USA Facts, Alachua County, like every other county in Florida, is reporting a seven day average of zero deaths.

This emergency action is only valid for one week and will expire August 12th at 1 pm.

Cornell said he may extend the action if he finds it necessary.

