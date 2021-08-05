CCSO releases info on suspects involved in pharmacy robbery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details about the suspects involved in a pharmacy robbery in Columbia County have been released.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies released pictures of the getaway vehicle two men used to rob the North Florida Pharmacy in Fort White.

Deputies say the vehicle was a newer, white ford truck with tinted windows. One suspect was described as wearing a green mask and sunglasses, while the other is described as 6-foot-3 with a white t-shirt, jeans, and a neck gaiter pulled over his nose.

Deputies say the two demanded prescription medication from the clerk. This is the second North Florida Pharmacy to be robbed in as many weeks.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County reissues “state of emergency” due to COVID-19 spike

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.