Countdown to Kickoff: Dunnellon Tigers

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - When it comes to high school football, you could say the Dunnellon Tigers set the standard in Marion County.

The Tigers have made the playoffs the last six consecutive years, dating back to 2015, which include appearances in the State Final Four twice in the last three years.

But this season might pose more of a challenge for Dunnellon to continue that streak.

Not only did the Tigers graduate 26 seniors, which included four offensive lineman, who were four-year starters, but head coach Price Harris believes they’ll dress 35 players, at the most, each game.

But despite the odds, and facing a smaller sized roster, coach Harris knows hard work and dedication generally lead to positive results.

“We’ve got the key pieces we need to be successful,” said Dunnellon head coach Price Harris. “It’s up to us, the coaches, to put the kids in the right position to succeed.”

In his eighth season at the helm of the Tigers, coach Harris has seen his roster change like the leaves in the fall, so it’s not uncommon to face this kind of adversity. One thing’s for sure, he knows his kids won’t back down from a challenge.

“Are kids are tough. That’s one thing I don’t have to worry about. They’ll show up every day to practice to work hard and keep trying to improve.”

Even though the offensive line may have some question marks surrounding it, the one constant in the backfield will be quarterback, Trent Townsend. Townsend is a four-year starter for Dunnellon who’s helped guide his team to the State Final Four in 2018 and 2020.

He’s ready to make his final year in a Dunnellon uniform one for the books.

“Senior year, gotta leave it all on the field and create a legacy for the younger guys to follow.”

Townsend accounted for 12 total touchdowns last fall and threw for nearly 900 yards.

The Tigers will kick off their season August 27 when they host St. Augustine and begin their quest for a seventh consecutive postseason appearance.

