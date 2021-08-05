Family remembers 27-year-old skateboarder killed in hit-and-run crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the car that hit and killed 27-year-old Kimberly DeLeon while she was riding her skateboard Friday night in Ocala.

Kimberly and her stepbrother were riding their skateboards around 9 pm. Troopers said that’s when a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra, made between 2011 and 2013, hit Kimberly and kept driving. She died at the scene minutes later.

“She was a family-oriented person, her family meant everything to her, especially her mom and her memaw and her siblings. We’re just going to miss her and it’s not fair she was taken from us so soon,” said Shannon Cowart, Kimberly’s sister-in-law.

The family said purple was her favorite color, she loved going to the gym and her favorite hobby was skateboarding.

“She would just get outside and ride and that was her favorite thing and it happened to be what she was doing when this happened,” said Cowart.

The family is hoping someone will come forward with information.

“If anybody has any information whether it be a neighbor, a friend, a family member. If you’re watching and you’re the person who was in that car. We’re just begging you on behalf of the family to just come forward and do the right thing.”

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the hit and run suspect. The family is hosting a celebration of life on August 21. The Saturday before Kimberly’s 28 birthday.

