FDOT and UF Police host “Stop On Red” Event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
As Gators return to campus this month, the traffic will only get busier. That’s alarming after two students were hit and killed early this year.

That was the point of concern for the Florida Department of Transportation and UF Police Department today at the “Stop On Red” event at the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street.

The event is an emphasis of “National Stop On Red Week” that raises awareness towards traffic safety, particularly at intersections.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County reissues "state of emergency" due to COVID-19 spike

University police say that drivers failing to stop on red is still a problem.

Sergeant Chad Holway with UF police was one of the officers present today.

He said during the event “three, uniformed police officers were standing at the intersection and we’ve seen three or four cars that are still running the red light as we stand here. This is a problem. We’re trying to enforce, educate, and let people know that this is a problem.”

Drivers who correctly stopped at the intersection got an air freshener and traffic safety packet from UF police and FDOT. Pedestrians also received first-aid kits as they walked by.

