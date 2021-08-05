Advertisement

Gator football team ready for fall camp

Florida focused on improvement after three-game skid to end last season
By Kevin Wells
Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After losing their Heisman finalist at quarterback and a pair of first round draft picks, the Florida Gators aren’t carrying as much preseason buzz as previous years with fall camp set to open on Friday.

Florida has been picked second in the SEC East behind Georgia, and perhaps folks are looking past the Gators following their season-ending three-game losing streak. Florida held CFP playoff hopes for most of the year and finished 8-4, but still won its division and played for the SEC title.

To hear the Gators tell it, they’re not sweating the lack of hype.

“I like looking at the edge of our team and where we are and the competitiveness of our guys,” said head coach Dan Mullen. “So I don’t know about a chip on our shoulder, but just the edginess of who they are and the type of team they want to become.”

“We focus on us and getting us better,” said senior running back Dameon Pierce. “We’re going to have to play them (Georgia) eventually, so I guess we’ll see them when we play them.”

Emory Jones is the leading candidate to start at quarterback at the dawn of fall camp. The Gators open the season Sept. 4 at home versus Florida Atlantic.

