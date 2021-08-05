Advertisement

A Horse’s Hero: A voice for the voiceless

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Diane Marchand has been a horse advocate for the past 10 years.

“She had to have her ear removed, no charges filed. Another horse that had an infected thing, no charges filed…more cases, it just doesn’t end,” she said showing us some of the past cases she’s worked on.

She said she does it just because she loves the horses.

We saw Marchand in action in the past when she helped a foal named Wildfire in recovery after she was caught in a barn fire. And we are happy to report that wildfire is doing well.

“I have probably over 100 cases that I personally did and I’m not even affiliated with anybody. I just do this on my own for the animals,” Marchand said.

She showed us four active cases she’s following.

One based in Marion County, one in Alachua County and two in Levy County.

“People need to see something and say something,” she added.

In this four-part series, running each Thursday in August, hear from different rescues in the region and law enforcement officials.

