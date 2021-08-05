Marion and Columbia County public schools making face masks voluntary for start of new school year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite Alachua County School District’s face mask requirements, other districts in North Central Florida are taking different precautions. Marion and Columbia County students and staff will have the option of whether or not they wear masks at the start of the school year.

At a work session Thursday morning, Marion County School Board members upheld a decision to keep masks voluntary. Due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors will not be allowed at elementary schools and field trips will be allowed.

The rules don’t apply to middle and high schools because most students are eligible for the vaccine.

Masks and vaccines will be recommended but not required for students and staff in Columbia County when classes start next week.

Elementary schools will stagger start times and large gatherings will be banned. Water fountains will also be shut off.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County reissues “state of emergency” due to COVID-19 spike

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.