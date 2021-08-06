The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak as teachers and students get ready to return to the classroom.

A spokesperson for the district said it shouldn’t get in the way of a regular start to school. The bigger concern is how this could impact staffing in the future, if the delta variant gets worse.

The spike in cases and hospitalizations comes as many teachers, staff, and students head back to the classroom for the first time in over a year.

Right now, more than 20 employees tested positive for the virus and more than 70 are in quarantine.

Jackie Johnson, the director of communications for ACPS, says if a vaccinated teacher gets COVID, they’ll get paid leave through the district, but that isn’t the case for unvaccinated teachers.

“If they end up with COVID or they have to quarantine because they’ve come in contact with a positive COVID case, their leave will now come out of their own leave time,” said Johnson.

She said the district could always use more substitute teachers and staff because of how unpredictable the virus can be.

This comes as more teachers and doctors call on Governor DeSantis to overturn his executive order banning mask mandates in schools.

“From a teacher’s perspective it’s abundantly clear that DeSantis is more interested in pandering to a small extreme base than looking out for the health of our state,” said Kendra Vincent, an ACPS teacher.

Since not all parents want their students wearing a mask in school, the Florida Board of Education adopted an emergency rule.

It allows public school students to access the Hope Scholarship and transfer to a private school if their district mandates masks.

The Florida Department of Education said the rule protects students from harassment and empowers parents to make decisions for their kids.

One immunologist says preventative measures should be about more than just preventing deaths.

“Just because there haven’t been any deaths in 7 days, I’m happy and I’m thrilled by that, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be continuing to try to protect our communities,” said Dr. Mona Mangat, Board Member for the Committee to Protect Health Care.

Johnson said if a student shows up to school without a mask, they will be asked to go home.

It is still unclear how and when Governor DeSantis will cut the county’s funding if they move forward with the mandate.

For the educations board’s Pupil Attendance Records for COVID-19 click here. For the educations board’s COVID-19 Hope Scholarship Transfer Procedures click here.

