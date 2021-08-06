Advertisement

American Steveson wins wrestling gold

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Gable Steveson has defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle125-kilogram class.

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.

Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.

Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

virus
Alachua County reissues “state of emergency” due to COVID-19 spike
18-year-old Wintrell Jones was shot and killed.
An 18-year-old died at the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Marion County
“It’s devastating, literally devastating”; two-car accident forces truck to run into...
“It’s devastating, literally devastating”; Two-car accident forces truck to run into Gainesville home
The subjects of a Gainesville SWAT raid are asking a judge to order police to return their...
Employees of Gainesville business targeted by SWAT raid motion to have their property returned
A union representing staff at UF and other universities is joining a lawsuit challenging a new...
United Faculty of Florida joins lawsuit filed by public colleges

Latest News

Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US hiring surges in July, unemployment rate drops to 5.4%
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix of the US sets record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water