Advertisement

Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away

By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas has contracted COVID-19, and she had to be airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away because there were no ICU beds for her at the pediatric hospital in Houston.

In video provided by Harris Health, an 11-month-old little girl is put on a medical transport chopper Thursday morning and sent to a hospital in Temple, 150 miles away.

“We actually initiated a transfer request ... for a higher level of care, of pediatric patients, and we were unable to identify a facility in Houston,” said Patricia Darnauer of LBJ Hospital.

She said her staff called all five major pediatric hospital systems in the greater Houston area, and none would take a transfer patient.

While that doesn’t mean there are zero beds, it’s clear the COVID-19 surge is straining resources.

“I don’t have the details for each facility, I’m sure each have a different criteria for when they would accept or deny a patient,” Darnauer said.

There are the many factors that’s contributing to a pediatric bed shortage. First and foremost, the COVID-19 delta variant is putting more kids in hospitals.

In addition, there’s an increase, doctors said, of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

There’s also typical summer childhood injuries like falling off a bike and breaking an arm or a leg, as well as back to school health checks.

While every child’s situation is different, for today it meant that an 11-month-old little girl is getting her COVID-19 treatment 150 miles away.

“Now we have many patients, many patients every day. We are back beyond our pre-pandemic volumes at LBJ,” Darnauer said.

So what can worried parents do? Get them vaccinated if they’re eligible.

Children not old enough to be vaccinated should wear masks when they are indoors or with groups of people.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

virus
Alachua County reissues “state of emergency” due to COVID-19 spike
18-year-old Wintrell Jones was shot and killed.
An 18-year-old died at the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Marion County
“It’s devastating, literally devastating”; two-car accident forces truck to run into...
“It’s devastating, literally devastating”; Two-car accident forces truck to run into Gainesville home
The subjects of a Gainesville SWAT raid are asking a judge to order police to return their...
Employees of Gainesville business targeted by SWAT raid motion to have their property returned
A union representing staff at UF and other universities is joining a lawsuit challenging a new...
United Faculty of Florida joins lawsuit filed by public colleges

Latest News

Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US hiring surges in July, unemployment rate drops to 5.4%
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix of the US sets record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water