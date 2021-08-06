The city of Ocala implements social distancing at council meetings, while Marion County commission meetings remain the same as COVID cases rise

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders across North Central Florida have different ideas on how to respond to the spike of COVID cases. Gainesville city leaders are now requiring all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but Alachua County is not.

In Marion County city and county leaders are in agreement to not mandate the vaccine, but different rules have been implemented for their meetings.

Reduced seating for the public and plexiglass dividers between council members. Were the two major differences between the Ocala City Council meeting, and the Marion County Commission meeting.

“We been monitoring the situation dealing with the pandemic and the rise of COVID cases so we just want to make sure that anybody coming into council chambers can attend a public meeting in a very safe environment,” said Ashley Dobbs the City of Ocala marketing and communications manager.

The county decided to operate normally, despite only three commissioners present at the meeting. Commissioner Carl Zalak was not thereafter testing positive for the virus.

Commissioner Kathy Bryant quarantined herself due to close household exposure, and commissioner Craig Curry said he had the virus and urges everyone to get vaccinated.

“I had probably 10 days of hell I mean it is the worst I had. I would just urge everybody that’s listening to please get the vaccine.”

Both City of Ocala and Marion County leaders say they aren’t mandating any employees to get vaccinated, but county officials say they are offering free vaccination clinics for their employees and families.

