Countdown to Kickoff: West Port Wolf Pack

The Pack kicks off regular season vs. Jesuit on Aug. 27
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -West Port is entering a new season after making the most progress the program has seen in years, finishing the 2020 season with a record of 5-3. Not having an off season seemed to have little affect on this pack.

“West Port is an academic school so I’m dealing with smarter guys,” said Head Coach Steve Rhem. “So they can take in a lot and it really helped last year when we didn’t have the time from spring and summer workouts to install a system.”

The Wolf Pack surprised many last year beating Forest, North Marion, Belleview and Lake Weir in their all-county schedule. But, North Central Florida’s only 8A school is branching out to district play and this team is ready for the challenge this fall.

“It gets us out there. It gets us more known,” said Senior linebacker Kemaury Mathis. “You know West Port, they sleep on us but we pulled a point around North Marion last year. We played Marion County teams you know.”

“Going back to districts its gives us that comp, that look that we need its like lock in, its time,” said Senior wide receiver Jy’lique Barnes. “It’s getting us back a bigger opportunity to get back on that bigger stage going to that next level.”

West Port has experience on both sides of the ball returning including Senior quarterback Gavin Savino, but thirty-five freshman join the pack this season, so the team is working on its chemistry for Friday nights.

“We were young last year,” said Rhem. “I think we graduated 7 or 8 seniors…3 actually played a lot. And these sophomores and juniors that I have they were pushing them the whole year so I don’t expect any step back.”

“Theres a lot of new kids on our roster so we just need to get that back and once we find that bond there is nothing that can stop us after that,” said Barnes.

The anticipation to pick things up where they left off is growing as the season gets closer.

“I’m very confident. Having a year under our belts with Coach Rhem’s new system. I think its going to be better this year,” said Junior defensive tackle William Cotney.

“Putting some of that strength, grit, knowledge and experience that we have out on the field, I think that it’s going to be a great time over at West Port,” said Rhem.

The Wolf Pack kick off the regular season on August 27 against Jesuit and we will see if their hard work translates to the field.

