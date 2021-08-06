Cross City prison visitations cancelled due to persisting floodwaters in Dixie County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitation is being cancelled at Cross City Correctional Institution due to the remaining floodwaters in Dixie County.

The Florida Department of Corrections announced the state prison’s cancellation of visits this weekend after evaluating the persistent flooding outside the prison.

