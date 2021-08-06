Advertisement

Cross City prison visitations cancelled due to persisting floodwaters in Dixie County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitation is being cancelled at Cross City Correctional Institution due to the remaining floodwaters in Dixie County.

The Florida Department of Corrections announced the state prison’s cancellation of visits this weekend after evaluating the persistent flooding outside the prison.

TRENDING STORY: “It’s devastating, literally devastating”; Two-car accident forces truck to run into Gainesville home

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

virus
Alachua County reissues “state of emergency” due to COVID-19 spike
18-year-old Wintrell Jones was shot and killed.
An 18-year-old died at the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Marion County
“It’s devastating, literally devastating”; two-car accident forces truck to run into...
“It’s devastating, literally devastating”; Two-car accident forces truck to run into Gainesville home
The subjects of a Gainesville SWAT raid are asking a judge to order police to return their...
Employees of Gainesville business targeted by SWAT raid motion to have their property returned
A union representing staff at UF and other universities is joining a lawsuit challenging a new...
United Faculty of Florida joins lawsuit filed by public colleges

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/06
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/06
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/06
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/06
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Fred, Tinker, and Garfield
Santa Fe officials urge the use of face masks as classes begin
Santa Fe officials urge the use of face masks as classes begin