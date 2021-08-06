Advertisement

Former Gators Adriana Leon, Deanne Rose win Olympic gold with Canadian women’s soccer team

Rose played at Florida from 2017 through the 2020-21 season. Leon was a Gator for the 2012 season
Canada's Deanne Rose, duels for the ball with =Sweden's Nathalie Bjorn during the women's final...
Canada's Deanne Rose, duels for the ball with =Sweden's Nathalie Bjorn during the women's final soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)(Kiichiro Sato | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) -For the first time, Canada has claimed an Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer, and two former University of Florida players were part of the ride.

Ex-Gators Adriana Leon and Deanne Rose both played for Team Canada in a thrilling gold medal game against Sweden. The game was tied, 1-1 through regulation and extra time. The Canadians prevailed on penalty kicks, 3-2.

Canada’s chances at the gold appeared to be slim after Leon was denied in the penalty shootout as three consecutive Canadian players to failed to convert. Canada trailed the shootout round, 2-1 at that point. Their chances at victory increased when Sweden’s Caroline Seger could not come through with the clinching goal. Rose then sent the penalty shootout to sudden death, where Canada prevailed.

Rose played at Florida from 2017 through the 2020-21 season. Leon was a Gator for the 2012 season.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
‘Alachua County can’t override the parents’: Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to school mask mandate
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville leaders are setting their own rules as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, filling up...
Commissioners in the city of Gainesville vote to approve a vaccine mandate for all city employees
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Mitchell Hammond
A North Central Florida man is in jail, charged with sexually abusing three minors

Latest News

First day of fall camp at UF
Gator defense out to silence doubters after 2020 performance
West Port finished 2020 season 5-3
Countdown to Kickoff: West Port Wolf Pack
First day of Gator practice
First Day of Gator football practice
West Port opens Aug. 27
Countdown to Kickoff: West Port Wolf Pack