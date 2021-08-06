Former Gators Adriana Leon, Deanne Rose win Olympic gold with Canadian women’s soccer team

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) -For the first time, Canada has claimed an Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer, and two former University of Florida players were part of the ride.

Ex-Gators Adriana Leon and Deanne Rose both played for Team Canada in a thrilling gold medal game against Sweden. The game was tied, 1-1 through regulation and extra time. The Canadians prevailed on penalty kicks, 3-2.

Canada’s chances at the gold appeared to be slim after Leon was denied in the penalty shootout as three consecutive Canadian players to failed to convert. Canada trailed the shootout round, 2-1 at that point. Their chances at victory increased when Sweden’s Caroline Seger could not come through with the clinching goal. Rose then sent the penalty shootout to sudden death, where Canada prevailed.

Rose played at Florida from 2017 through the 2020-21 season. Leon was a Gator for the 2012 season.

