The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission voted to file a lawsuit challenging Governor Ron DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill.

In Thursday night’s meeting, the motion passed 4-to-3 with Commissioners Saco, Ward, and Hayes-Santos in dissent. Commissioners say the state does not have the authority to silence local communities and determine how local budgets are spent.

“The law, which aims to create greater consequences for rioters, violates the Florida constitution on five grounds.” That’s according to the draft complaint written by the Community Justice Project and the Public Rights Project. They’ll be representing the city.

The bill was a top priority for Governor DeSantis in this year’s legislative session.

