Advertisement

The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission voted to file a lawsuit challenging Governor Ron DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill.

In Thursday night’s meeting, the motion passed 4-to-3 with Commissioners Saco, Ward, and Hayes-Santos in dissent. Commissioners say the state does not have the authority to silence local communities and determine how local budgets are spent.

“The law, which aims to create greater consequences for rioters, violates the Florida constitution on five grounds.” That’s according to the draft complaint written by the Community Justice Project and the Public Rights Project. They’ll be representing the city.

According to the draft complaint written by the “Community Justice Project” and “The Public Rights Project,” the law which aims to create greater consequences for rioters violates the Florida Constitution on five grounds. They’ll represent the city free of charge.

The bill was a top priority for Governor DeSantis in this year’s legislative session.

TRENDING STORY: Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
‘Alachua County can’t override the parents’: Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to school mask mandate
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville leaders are setting their own rules as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, filling up...
Commissioners in the city of Gainesville vote to approve a vaccine mandate for all city employees
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Mitchell Hammond
A North Central Florida man is in jail, charged with sexually abusing three minors

Latest News

Ocala PD arrest a group of burglars
Ocala police arrest a group of burglars accused of stealing over $100,000
Ocala shooting leaves one man in the hospital
Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized
Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
"It has been a disaster": Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
"It has been a disaster": Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
Flooding
Shelter opens for Dixie County residents forced out of their homes by floodwaters