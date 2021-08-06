Marion County Pets: Fred, Tinker, and Garfield

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Say good morning to Fred. He’s a good boy who is very popular with shelter staff. This four-year-old is super social and friendly.

Next say hello to Tinker. She’s a little more outgoing than her litter-mate and best bud, Garfield.

Speaking of Garfield, he loves feather toys most of all and needs a forever home.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

