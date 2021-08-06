Advertisement

Multiple roads closed due to flooding in Dixie County

Flooding in Dixie County may worsen this week as heavy rainfall looms
Flooding in Dixie County may worsen this week as heavy rainfall looms(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Flooding is causing numerous roads in Dixie County to be closed.

According to Dixie County Emergency Management, the following roads are not open:

Purvis Landing Road

Dixie Mainline

Willie Lock Mainline

Bowlegs Mainline

Storm Mainline

Scrub Creek Road

NE 162 Street

NE 214 Avenue

NE 210 Avenue

NE 207 Avenue

They also ask anyone who is experiencing flooding at their home and business to email photos, with their name and address to dixiepics@gmail.com.

