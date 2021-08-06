Multiple roads closed due to flooding in Dixie County

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Flooding is causing numerous roads in Dixie County to be closed.

According to Dixie County Emergency Management, the following roads are not open:

Purvis Landing Road

Dixie Mainline

Willie Lock Mainline

Bowlegs Mainline

Storm Mainline

Scrub Creek Road

NE 162 Street

NE 214 Avenue

NE 210 Avenue

NE 207 Avenue

They also ask anyone who is experiencing flooding at their home and business to email photos, with their name and address to dixiepics@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.