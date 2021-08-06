Multiple roads closed due to flooding in Dixie County
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Flooding is causing numerous roads in Dixie County to be closed.
According to Dixie County Emergency Management, the following roads are not open:
Purvis Landing Road
Dixie Mainline
Willie Lock Mainline
Bowlegs Mainline
Storm Mainline
Scrub Creek Road
NE 162 Street
NE 214 Avenue
NE 210 Avenue
NE 207 Avenue
They also ask anyone who is experiencing flooding at their home and business to email photos, with their name and address to dixiepics@gmail.com.
