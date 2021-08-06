A North Central Florida man is in jail, charged with sexually abusing three minors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida man is behind bars, charged with sexually abusing three children.

Detectives with the US Marshal’s Office arrested 57-year-old Mitchell Hammond Friday morning in Melrose, after a Levy County Sheriff’s Office investigation started in May.

Detectives say Hammond sexually abused two children under the age of 12, and one under 16.

They say the abuse happened for years.

Hammond is being held on a $2.5 million bond in Putnam County as he awaits transfer to Levy County.

