Santa Fe officials urge the use of face masks as classes begin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College President Paul Broadie announced guidelines Thursday for the state of classes this month.

School officials strongly urge everyone - whether or not they have been vaccinated - to wear face masks indoors on campus.

The fall convocation on August 20th will be limited to 190 people inside the Fine Arts Hall, and another 70 to watch a livestream at the Lyceum.

Classes begin August 23rd.

