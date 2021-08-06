Advertisement

Santa Fe officials urge the use of face masks as classes begin

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College President Paul Broadie announced guidelines Thursday for the state of classes this month.

School officials strongly urge everyone - whether or not they have been vaccinated - to wear face masks indoors on campus.

The fall convocation on August 20th will be limited to 190 people inside the Fine Arts Hall, and another 70 to watch a livestream at the Lyceum.

Classes begin August 23rd.

TRENDING STORY: ‘Alachua County can’t override the parents’: Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to school mask mandate

