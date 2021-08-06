Advertisement

Shelter opens for Dixie County residents forced out of their homes by floodwaters

Flooding
Flooding(AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -An emergency shelter is open in Dixie County for people impacted by flooding.

Dixie County Emergency Management officials held an emergency meeting this morning with county commissioners and state representatives to discuss flooding issues.

The shelter is located at the First District Community Center which is located at 9335 NE Hwy 349, Old Town, Fl 32680. It’s open to the general public. The American Red Cross is on hand. Cots are available on site but people will need to bring bedding, some toiletries, and clothing as needed.  The information line is 352-498-1464.

Officials say there are several roadways underwater, and water is now entering some of the homes.

The county has multiple pumps running to try and mitigate some of the flooding.

RELATED STORY: Multiple roads closed due to flooding in Dixie County

Emergency management officials are asking residents to send photos or video of flooding inside homes or businesses to dixiepics@gmail.com. They ask people to include their name and address.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
‘Alachua County can’t override the parents’: Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to school mask mandate
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville leaders are setting their own rules as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, filling up...
Commissioners in the city of Gainesville vote to approve a vaccine mandate for all city employees
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Mitchell Hammond
A North Central Florida man is in jail, charged with sexually abusing three minors

Latest News

Ocala PD arrest a group of burglars
Ocala police arrest a group of burglars accused of stealing over $100,000
Ocala shooting leaves one man in the hospital
Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized
Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
"It has been a disaster": Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
"It has been a disaster": Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways