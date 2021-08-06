Shelter opens for Dixie County residents forced out of their homes by floodwaters

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -An emergency shelter is open in Dixie County for people impacted by flooding.

Dixie County Emergency Management officials held an emergency meeting this morning with county commissioners and state representatives to discuss flooding issues.

The shelter is located at the First District Community Center which is located at 9335 NE Hwy 349, Old Town, Fl 32680. It’s open to the general public. The American Red Cross is on hand. Cots are available on site but people will need to bring bedding, some toiletries, and clothing as needed. The information line is 352-498-1464.

Officials say there are several roadways underwater, and water is now entering some of the homes.

The county has multiple pumps running to try and mitigate some of the flooding.

Emergency management officials are asking residents to send photos or video of flooding inside homes or businesses to dixiepics@gmail.com. They ask people to include their name and address.

