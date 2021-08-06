Tri-County Thrift Store holds charity yard sale to benefit food pantry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tri-County Outreach Thrift Store in Chiefland held its annual charity yard sale on Friday. All proceeds went toward feeding the hungry around Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie counties.

The sale, which benefits the food pantry run by Tri-County Outreach, happens on a tax-free weekend every year. All clothing items are put on sale for one dollar apiece, and all other items are listed at half price.

“This helps parents. They come in and get all their kids’ school clothes for a dollar apiece. So it helps the community and it’s a boost for us because it’s an emergency food pantry,” said Connie Brown, director of Tri-County Outreach.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve given out 24 thousand pounds of food, and that was to about two thousand people. So, yeah. Just in this little thrift store, that’s what we do.”

Both the thrift store and food pantry are open three days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the thrift store is open 10 to 3. The store is also looking for more volunteers to open up additional days.

