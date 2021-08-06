Advertisement

The two-day Annual Vet-Fest kicks off in Gilchrist County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OTTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day festival in Gilchrist County kicked off today.

Otter Springs RV Park and Campground is hosting the 5th Annual Vet-Fest.

Organizers say the free event has something to offer the whole family, including games, food and live entertainment.

It started at 9 a.m. Friday morning and runs through 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, check out the Annual Vet-Fest Facebook event page.

TRENDING STORY: Santa Fe officials urge the use of face masks as classes begin

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1...
The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill
Ocala PD arrest a group of burglars
Ocala police arrest a group of burglars accused of stealing over $100,000
University of Florida (Source: UF, Twitter)
University of Florida will require students to wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated

Latest News

Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Residents celebrate the authors birthday.
Residents celebrate famous Floridan author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’s 125th birthday
Volunteers helping give backpacks to families.
A thousand backpacks were given away at Williston’s 27th annual back-to-school bash
Their plan was to have bouncy houses and fun activities for the kids but decided to do a...
A thousand backpacks were given away at Williston's 27th annual back-to-school bash
A man in Alachua County was arrested for repeatedly stealing sunglasses from a store in Oaks...
Virginia man arrested in Gainesville for repeatedly stealing sunglasses and reselling them