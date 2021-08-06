The two-day Annual Vet-Fest kicks off in Gilchrist County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OTTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day festival in Gilchrist County kicked off today.

Otter Springs RV Park and Campground is hosting the 5th Annual Vet-Fest.

Organizers say the free event has something to offer the whole family, including games, food and live entertainment.

It started at 9 a.m. Friday morning and runs through 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, check out the Annual Vet-Fest Facebook event page.

