UF researchers utilize gene-editing tool in search for antiviral COVID-19 treatments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We need every possible weapon against this virus,” says a University of Florida researcher whose team is identifying targets for the development of antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

The researchers found 53 genes and pathways that could become targets for therapies.

The UF team is using the gene-editing tool “CRISPR” (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) to search for the genes that allow the coronavirus to reproduce.

Principal investigator Dr. Michael Norris says the discoveries are critical due to the increasing impact of new variants of COVID-19.

