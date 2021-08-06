Advertisement

White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amid the COVID-19 delta variant surge, a surge of another kind is happening: People are getting vaccinated.

The White House reported that 50% of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, said the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week and 44% over past two weeks.

For months, people have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19 and its various strains.

Though vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, they are likely to experience less serious illness than unvaccinated people, the CDC reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
‘Alachua County can’t override the parents’: Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to school mask mandate
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville leaders are setting their own rules as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, filling up...
Commissioners in the city of Gainesville vote to approve a vaccine mandate for all city employees
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Mitchell Hammond
A North Central Florida man is in jail, charged with sexually abusing three minors

Latest News

Five children dead after apartment fire in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Community holds vigil for kids killed in Ill. fire
President Biden touts economic recovery, but expresses concern about delta variant Friday....
Biden warns delta surge could set back economy
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest