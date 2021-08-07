Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1...
The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill
Ocala PD arrest a group of burglars
Ocala police arrest a group of burglars accused of stealing over $100,000
University of Florida (Source: UF, Twitter)
University of Florida will require students to wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated

Latest News

Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Residents celebrate the authors birthday.
Residents celebrate famous Floridan author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’s 125th birthday
Volunteers helping give backpacks to families.
A thousand backpacks were given away at Williston’s 27th annual back-to-school bash
Their plan was to have bouncy houses and fun activities for the kids but decided to do a...
A thousand backpacks were given away at Williston's 27th annual back-to-school bash
A man in Alachua County was arrested for repeatedly stealing sunglasses from a store in Oaks...
Virginia man arrested in Gainesville for repeatedly stealing sunglasses and reselling them