Gator defense out to silence doubters after 2020 performance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They’ve heard all about it and they know it. But members of the Florida Gator defense understand that the only way to put last year behind them is through redemption.

Florida opened fall camp on Friday morning with eyes on the season opener Sept. 4 versus Florida Atlantic. No matter where you go in Gainesville, grumblings about last year’s defensive performance persist.

The Gators allowed over 30 points per game as Florida went 8-4. It’s safe to say returning players like Kaiir Elam, Jaydon Hill, Ventrell Miller, and Mohamoud Diabate have a chip on their shoulder.

“We definitely got that noted, said Hill. “It wasn’t a good feeling going out and doing what we did last year but we’re definitely here to change that around and prove a lot of people wrong.”

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham takes a lot of the slings and arrows and says his players have taken a mature approach to the start of a new season.

“Teenagers are resilient, they move forward,” said Grantham. “So really to them this is their team. I like our attitude, our accountability these guys have.”

Florida should also be improved at defensive tackle with the addition of graduate transfers Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Valentino. It also helps that the Gators bring back 85 percent of last year’s sack total.

But until improvement shows on the field, defensive back Trey Dean knows his unit will continue to hear it from fans.

“Todd Grantham I feel is the best defensive coordinator in the country,” said Dean. “Whatever he calls we have to go out there and play. We have a great scheme, he puts players in position to make plays, we have to execute.”

And if the Gators can achieve, that, the performance of 2020 could become a distant memory.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.