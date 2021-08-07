Advertisement

“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to soak the area. Homes in Cross City and other parts of the county have become inundated with water. This is because the ground is saturated, and the rain continues to fall.

“I ain’t ever seen anything like it in my whole life. It ain’t ever been more than 6 or 7 inches deep right here. It is waist-deep in some places,” explained Tyler Parrish. “It has been a disaster.”

The lifelong resident of Cross City said he is concerned about the flooding.

“We are very concerned about the brick house here. It is within a couple of inches from coming in the front door. Once it goes, it is all hardwood floors, so it is going to be ruined,” explained Parrish.

Dixie County, Emergency Services Officials, said this flooding is unprecedented.

“We are at an exceptionally high flooding stage. I think it is the highest it has ever been,” said Mandy Lemmermen, the Public Information Officer for Dixie County Emergency Services.

RELATED STORY: Shelter opens for Dixie County residents forced out of their homes by floodwaters

According to Lemmermen, county leaders have declared a local “State of Emergency,” making them eligible for additional resources.

“This allows us to get the resources to pump canals, highways, streets to help release some of the water in people’s homes,” said Lemmermen.

However, declaring an emergency does not make them automatically eligible for FEMA funding. She explained as they try to mitigate the issues, they are making sure not to cause any more flooding for others.

“The biggest thing we are making sure before we put a culvert in or anything like that to drain off of one person we don’t put it on somebody else,” said Lemmermen.

RELATED STORY: Multiple roads closed due to flooding in Dixie County

Parrish believes everything is just really backed up.

“I’m very concerned it could get worse with the forecast of more rain coming. I don’t see it getting anything other but worse,” said Parrish.

Lemmermen said Dixie County Emergency Services is at a “Level 1 Activation,” meaning their EOC is up and running 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
‘Alachua County can’t override the parents’: Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to school mask mandate
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville leaders are setting their own rules as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, filling up...
Commissioners in the city of Gainesville vote to approve a vaccine mandate for all city employees
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Mitchell Hammond
A North Central Florida man is in jail, charged with sexually abusing three minors

Latest News

Ocala PD arrest a group of burglars
Ocala police arrest a group of burglars accused of stealing over $100,000
Ocala shooting leaves one man in the hospital
Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized
"It has been a disaster": Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
"It has been a disaster": Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
Flooding
Shelter opens for Dixie County residents forced out of their homes by floodwaters