“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to soak the area. Homes in Cross City and other parts of the county have become inundated with water. This is because the ground is saturated, and the rain continues to fall.

“I ain’t ever seen anything like it in my whole life. It ain’t ever been more than 6 or 7 inches deep right here. It is waist-deep in some places,” explained Tyler Parrish. “It has been a disaster.”

The lifelong resident of Cross City said he is concerned about the flooding.

“We are very concerned about the brick house here. It is within a couple of inches from coming in the front door. Once it goes, it is all hardwood floors, so it is going to be ruined,” explained Parrish.

Dixie County, Emergency Services Officials, said this flooding is unprecedented.

“We are at an exceptionally high flooding stage. I think it is the highest it has ever been,” said Mandy Lemmermen, the Public Information Officer for Dixie County Emergency Services.

According to Lemmermen, county leaders have declared a local “State of Emergency,” making them eligible for additional resources.

“This allows us to get the resources to pump canals, highways, streets to help release some of the water in people’s homes,” said Lemmermen.

However, declaring an emergency does not make them automatically eligible for FEMA funding. She explained as they try to mitigate the issues, they are making sure not to cause any more flooding for others.

“The biggest thing we are making sure before we put a culvert in or anything like that to drain off of one person we don’t put it on somebody else,” said Lemmermen.

Parrish believes everything is just really backed up.

“I’m very concerned it could get worse with the forecast of more rain coming. I don’t see it getting anything other but worse,” said Parrish.

Lemmermen said Dixie County Emergency Services is at a “Level 1 Activation,” meaning their EOC is up and running 24 hours a day.

