Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(Gray News/WBTV) - An elderly woman in Avery County, North Carolina, missing for almost two months, was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home. Her caretaker, who was deemed a person of interest, was found in a hospital with a drug issue.

According to WBTV, the family of Lynn Gay Keene, 70, reported her missing on July 30. They said they had last contacted Keene on June 14.

Detectives found the home locked up and her 2000 Lincoln Towncar was not there.

The vehicle was later found abandoned. It was locked and the keys were underneath the driver’s seat. Two empty bags of concrete mix were in the truck, police say.

Officers then searched Keene’s home and found human remains encased in concrete in the basement. An autopsy was performed and dental records were used to determine the remains were Keene’s and that her death had not been of natural causes.

“She had blunt force trauma to the head as well as strangulation by ligature, it was a belt,” said Det. Tim Austin.

Keene’s caretaker, Elizabeth Freeman, 53, was then named a person of interest. She had been hired by the family to be Keene’s live-in caretaker.

Detectives discovered surveillance video from a store in Marion, N.C., showing what they say is Freeman driving Keene’s car and using one of her bank cards.

Officials say Freeman was found in a hospital in western North Carolina on Friday night. She faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft and identity theft.

Officers believe someone else may have been involved in Keene’s death, as they say the two 80 lb. bags of concrete would have been too much for Freeman to handle alone.

“In my 16 years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Austin said.

Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1...
Ocala PD arrest a group of burglars
University of Florida will require students to wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated

Makalah McKay, 4, was shot in the chest after another child found a gun in a Chicago home and...
Police say a child found the gun that a visiting family member had inside a bag.
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
