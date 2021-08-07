Advertisement

Oak Hall’s Eldem signs scholarship with Kennesaw State

Eldem struck out 74 batters in 36.1 innings pitched
By Chris Pinson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since he was a kid, Levent Eldem dreamed of playing Division-I baseball. As of Saturday afternoon, he saw that dream become reality, when he signed a scholarship to be a pitcher for Kennesaw State University.

The 6′6 right handed hurler for the Oak Hall Eagles struck out 74 batters in just 36.1 innings of work this past season. His impressive 2.13 E.R.A. is only minimized by the fact he held opposing teams to a meager .111 batting average.

In total, he gave up just 14 to the 172 batters he faced in 2021.

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association Player of the Year for Class 2A - District 7, was overjoyed to finally realize this moment, but understands he wouldn’t be here without a lot of help.

“It’s a celebration for me, but it’s just as much a celebration for my coaches, for my family,” said Kennesaw State commit Levent Eldem. “It was not just me. There were a lot of times I didn’t know if I could go forward, but when you have the right people around you, they push you forward; They make you go forward.”

Those who spoke at the signing ceremony shared memories of how a gangly, uncoordinated 12-year-old kid always showed up to learn, grow, and improve.

Eldem admitted there will be challenges at the next level, but he chose K.S.U. because the coaches focus on a player’s development and he wants to become a major league pitcher.

He’ll begin his new chapter this fall and start his journey to make his next dream materialize.

