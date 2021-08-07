Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After a week of gun violence in Ocala, police are investigating another shooting this evening.
Officers say a 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of SW 1st St. and 23rd Ave.
According to a witness, the victim was shot twice by someone in the passenger seat of a four-door gray Sedan. Officers say the victim is in stable condition.
