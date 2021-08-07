Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After a week of gun violence in Ocala, police are investigating another shooting this evening.

Officers say a 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of SW 1st St. and 23rd Ave.

According to a witness, the victim was shot twice by someone in the passenger seat of a four-door gray Sedan. Officers say the victim is in stable condition.

