Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After a week of gun violence in Ocala, police are investigating another shooting this evening.

Officers say a 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of SW 1st St. and 23rd Ave.

According to a witness, the victim was shot twice by someone in the passenger seat of a four-door gray Sedan. Officers say the victim is in stable condition.

