Ocala police arrest a group of burglars accused of stealing over $100,000

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested three men that were part of a burglary scheme.

Offices say they caught the suspects in the act of trying to rob a vehicle—but they soon discovered that the grand theft auto attempt was not their first crime.

As a matter of fact, they have a history of breaking into cars in other nearby counties.

The three men repeated the same procedure multiple times: They would watch someone withdraw money from the bank and then assault them in the parking lot as they entered their cars—naturally stealing the money withdrawn.

Officers estimate that they have stolen over $100,000 following this formula.

