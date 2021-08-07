Advertisement

Ocala police arrest a group of burglars accused of stealing over $100,000

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested three men that were part of a burglary scheme.

Offices say they caught the suspects in the act of trying to rob a vehicle—but they soon discovered that the grand theft auto attempt was not their first crime.

As a matter of fact, they have a history of breaking into cars in other nearby counties.

The three men repeated the same procedure multiple times: They would watch someone withdraw money from the bank and then assault them in the parking lot as they entered their cars—naturally stealing the money withdrawn.

Officers estimate that they have stolen over $100,000 following this formula.

TRENDING STORY: Employees of Gainesville business targeted by SWAT raid motion to have their property returned

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis's response to Carlee Simon over mask mandates
‘Alachua County can’t override the parents’: Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to school mask mandate
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville leaders are setting their own rules as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, filling up...
Commissioners in the city of Gainesville vote to approve a vaccine mandate for all city employees
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Mitchell Hammond
A North Central Florida man is in jail, charged with sexually abusing three minors

Latest News

Ocala shooting leaves one man in the hospital
Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized
Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
"It has been a disaster": Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
"It has been a disaster": Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
Flooding
Shelter opens for Dixie County residents forced out of their homes by floodwaters