Residents celebrate famous Floridan author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’s 125th birthday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 125th birthday.

Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896, she was best known for writing " he Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer Prize.

People gathered at the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings historic state park to honor the author. There was a ribbon-cutting to introduce a new trail at the park as visitors enjoyed mango ice cream and cupcakes while taking tours of the farmhouse.

The park president Barbara Wingo said the park celebrates more than just Marjorie’s writings.

“It also celebrates this place which brings you back to the old Florida of the 1930′s and 1940′s in a very unique way you can’t find other places.”

On December 12 they’ll commemorate the 75th anniversary of “The Yearling”

by watching the film at the Marion Theatre in Ocala.

