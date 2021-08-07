Advertisement

A thousand backpacks were given away at Williston’s 27th annual back-to-school bash

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - We Soar Inc. a nonprofit organization in Levy County and several community partners. Hosted their 27th annual back-to-school drive-through bash.

Their plan was to have bouncy houses and fun activities for the kids but decided to do a drive-through backpack giveaway this year because of COVID-19.

One thousand free backpacks were given away filled with school supplies, snacks, and other items were given to students in pre-k all the way up to college.

Warren Sandquist got in line for an hour before they gave backpacks for his two grandkids.

“It’s fantastic that the kids are able to still go to school even though there still is COVID. It’s good for having the kids be able to go to school even if they have to wear a mask they can still go to school,” said Sandquist.

On August 8 at the Williston Middle High cafeteria from 12 to 6 pm, they’ll be free haircuts for both girls and boys students. There will also be face painting, refreshments, and an ice cream truck.

