Virginia man arrested in Gainesville for repeatedly stealing sunglasses and reselling them
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Alachua County was arrested for repeatedly stealing sunglasses from a store in Oaks Mall and reselling them.
Gainesville police say 44-year-old William Spindle from Virginia stole more than $1000 worth of sunglasses from The Sunglass Hut in the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, then later sold the glasses at a local pawn shop.
The same man then stole similar items from the Bass Pro Shop on Archer Road totaling $700.
Spindle was identified during a traffic stop and later confessed to the crime after seeing security footage.
He is being charged with three felony counts of grand theft and dealing in stolen property.
