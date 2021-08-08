Bobby Bowden, legendary Florida State coach passes away at 91

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The college football world lost one of the winningest coaches and greatest ambassadors of the game on Sunday.

Florida State University’s longtime, iconic head coach, Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91.

The humble man, who grew up in Alabama, listening to football games on the radio as a child, came to Tallahassee in 1976, after coaching West Virginia for the previous six seasons.

Bowden’s first year in the sunshine state’s capital ended in a losing one, at 5-6. But that would be his only losing season for the next 33 years as the head coach of the Seminoles.

Under Bowden’s guidance, Florida State made 28 consecutive bowl appearances and won the national championship in 1993 and 1999.

From 1987 to 2000, the Seminoles won at least 10 games and finished ranked in the top five of the AP poll.

His 357 career wins are second most in the history of Division I football, only Penn State’s Joe Paterno has more.

Originally, Bowden was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition in July, but it was later reported that his son Terry Bowden told reporters it was pancreatic cancer.

Shortly after the news of Bowden’s death broke, his longtime friends of the coaching world shared their condolences on social media.

Megan and I send our deepest condolences to the Bowden family. Coach is a legend in our game and will be remembered as an even better person. Well beyond his monumental career, he touched everyone he met with his kindness. It was an honor to call him a friend. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) August 8, 2021

Bobby Bowden was one of the all time greatest coaches in the history of college football. He's the second winningest coach of all time behind Joe Paterno. We had some good battles during my 12 years at Florida. He won most of them and we won a few. — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) August 8, 2021

Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family.



Rest In Peace Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/om6LRmkkIo — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) August 8, 2021

Rest In Peace to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/Iysy2hXtrj — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 8, 2021

The outpouring of love is a sign of sadness, but also a celebration of the incredible life coach Bowden lived. He was a man who impacted the lives of countless players and coaches over his 60 years as a member of the coaching community, and he will be missed by all he positively impacted.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.