Bobby Bowden, legendary Florida State coach passes away at 91

Bowden’s 357 wins are second most in Division I history
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden speaks to his...
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden speaks to his players prior to the team's first day of practice in pads in Tallahassee, Fla. Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91. Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by family early Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Coale, File)(PHIL COALE | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The college football world lost one of the winningest coaches and greatest ambassadors of the game on Sunday.

Florida State University’s longtime, iconic head coach, Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91.

The humble man, who grew up in Alabama, listening to football games on the radio as a child, came to Tallahassee in 1976, after coaching West Virginia for the previous six seasons.

Bowden’s first year in the sunshine state’s capital ended in a losing one, at 5-6. But that would be his only losing season for the next 33 years as the head coach of the Seminoles.

Under Bowden’s guidance, Florida State made 28 consecutive bowl appearances and won the national championship in 1993 and 1999.

From 1987 to 2000, the Seminoles won at least 10 games and finished ranked in the top five of the AP poll.

His 357 career wins are second most in the history of Division I football, only Penn State’s Joe Paterno has more.

Originally, Bowden was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition in July, but it was later reported that his son Terry Bowden told reporters it was pancreatic cancer.

Shortly after the news of Bowden’s death broke, his longtime friends of the coaching world shared their condolences on social media.

The outpouring of love is a sign of sadness, but also a celebration of the incredible life coach Bowden lived. He was a man who impacted the lives of countless players and coaches over his 60 years as a member of the coaching community, and he will be missed by all he positively impacted.

