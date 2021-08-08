Countdown to Kickoff: North Marion Colts

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching the North Marion baseball team make it to the state championship this year, the Colts football team has a lot to live up to this fall.

“The enthusiasm and energy for football is always high so we come out and try to show that every time we hit the field,” said Head Coach Greg Carr. “We always have a good culture for North Marion when it comes to football and we try to stand on that.”

The Colts finished last year 3-6, including a playoff victory. Having a first year coach and a young squad added a degree of difficulty during a season like no other.

“Last year we had a lot of younger guys getting the first year experience,” said Carr. “So just eliminating some of the small things and playing the game the right way.”

But, now with a regular off-season under their belt to clean up those mistakes, this season could bring completely different results.

“We have experience now,” said Junior wide receiver Titus Williams. “Last year we were very young so now that we have experience we should go far throughout the season.”

“We’ve gotten closer as a team and we’ve really been able to bond and come together,” said Sophomore defensive end Andrew Zock. “It’s going to show on Fridays when we put it all together.”

Coach Carr’s returnees include Senior linebacker Thomas Hardward, who totaled 60 tackles last season. Also Sophomore defensive end Andrew Zock will be exciting to watch after finishing his first year with 28 tackles. Having key returners is big for this team’s chemistry.

“Coach Greg and the rest of the coaching staff have done a great job trying to implement a family mentality,” said Senior Thomas Hardward. “And I think having a lot of returners come back will continue that trend of becoming one as a group.”

And these Colts take pride in what they sport every Friday night.

“It means a lot. Wearing the uniform and being able to represent the school, and my parents and family,” said Hardward.

“I really love what I do. Going out there with my brothers, putting on this jersey every Friday to compete,” said Zock.

North Marion kicks off the new season against Forest on August 27 in hopes of upholding the North Marion standard.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.