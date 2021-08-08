Advertisement

Flooding causes road closures in Dixie County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Flooding in Dixie County continues to cause road closures throughout the coastal region of North Central Florida.

In Cross City, Airport Road is closed along with 26 others in the town due to the flooding post Tropical Storm Elsa. The following roads are currently closed in the Town of Cross City :NE 162nd Street, NE 214th Avenue, NE 210th Avenue, NE 207th Avenue, NE 170th,198th Avenue, 196th Avenue, 235th Avenue, 256th Avenue, 271th Avenue, 95th Street, 97th Street, 232th Avenue, 234th Avenue, 226th Avenue, 119th Street, 231st Avenue, 242nd Street, 21st Avenue, 266th Street, 271th Street, 39th Avenue, 56th Avenue, 49th Avenue, and 34th Avenue.

We will keep you updated as roads reopen on air and online as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1...
The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home

Latest News

Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
At the beginning of March, Dannie Lynn started having back pain. That’s when she went to the...
Weirsdale community raises for money for mom battling stage 4 breast cancer
24th annual dinner dance.
German-American Club of Marion County celebrates their 24th anniversary with a dinner dance
Music and raffles raise money for Dannie Lynn.
Weirsdale community raises money for mom battling stage 4 breast cancer
8-8-21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST