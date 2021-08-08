Flooding causes road closures in Dixie County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Flooding in Dixie County continues to cause road closures throughout the coastal region of North Central Florida.

In Cross City, Airport Road is closed along with 26 others in the town due to the flooding post Tropical Storm Elsa. The following roads are currently closed in the Town of Cross City :NE 162nd Street, NE 214th Avenue, NE 210th Avenue, NE 207th Avenue, NE 170th,198th Avenue, 196th Avenue, 235th Avenue, 256th Avenue, 271th Avenue, 95th Street, 97th Street, 232th Avenue, 234th Avenue, 226th Avenue, 119th Street, 231st Avenue, 242nd Street, 21st Avenue, 266th Street, 271th Street, 39th Avenue, 56th Avenue, 49th Avenue, and 34th Avenue.

We will keep you updated as roads reopen on air and online as more details become available.

