Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - About 15 roads are closed in Dixie county due to flooding and water levels are so high that residents in one neighborhood have to get on a boat just to get to their front porch.

Shane Fowler has been living in his old town home for more than 30 years and his yard is now three to five feet under and he can only get there on a boat.

“Last Friday, we woke up and the water wasn’t so deep. We still had plenty of yard. it wasn’t under water,” Fowler said.

Later that day, he said water came from multiple directions.

“Then when we came home that afternoon, my yard was completely covered,” Fowler said. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

Related story: “It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways

According to Dixie County Emergency Services, Tropical Storm Elsa and showers that have persisted this summer and won’t seem to clear out are to blame for the flooding.

Fowler said the first thing he did was move his expensive belongings to higher ground and he’s been traveling back and forth on his boat to get more stuff like his dogs and farm animals.

“All my chickens over there drowned,” Fowler said. “I had a few left.”

He is currently living with family but the shelter at the First District Community Center located at 9335 Northeast Hwy 349 in Old Town opened Friday for those who don’t have a place to stay.

“The rivers have not been created and if anything it continues to rain so the water keeps rising so we had to anticipate that more people would be displaced,” American Red Cross Supervisor Adelina Ramos said.

Fowlers said he owns about five acres and the water is about waist deep even though. Even though his family is used to the water, he said they’ve never seen anything like this in 32 years.

“It’s tough, I mean we are just trying to adapt to it,” Fowler added.

During his last visit home, he said the water had just reached his floor.

“As of right now the water is still rising,” Fowler explained. “It only came up an inch last night but it’s still rising.”

Dixie County officials are asking residents experiencing flooding in their homes to send pictures to dixiecountypics@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.