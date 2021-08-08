Advertisement

German-American Club of Marion County celebrates their 24th anniversary with a dinner dance

24th annual dinner dance.
24th annual dinner dance.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The German-American Club of Marion County hosted their 24th-anniversary dinner dance at the Marion Oaks community center.

First,  guests were served dinner with all American foods. Then they were able to enjoy German music to dance to. The president of the club Oscar Beauchamp said his goal is to bring German traditions to the states.

“I always believe if you can’t go to Germany we should bring Germany over here so we attempt that as much as we can for those that can’t go to Germany or go to Europe we try to bring that influence and try to bring that culture.”

The club is all-inclusive with future events in October and December.

The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
