Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Southeast Gainesville was the site of yet another shooting in Alachua County on Saturday night.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, two men were hit in a drive-by style shooting near 1900 Fourth St. around 9:30 p.m.

Both victims were trauma alerted to UF Health Shands.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies were in the area at the time of the shooting and assisted officers.

“These two incidents are not related to one another, but obviously are a part of a pattern we’ve seen in the last few weeks of gun shots and shootings of people being shot here in the Gainesville community,” GPD spokesperson Graham Glover said.

The second shooting from Saturday occurred at 1000 Southwest 62nd Blvd.

The un-named victim had non-life threatening injuries and also taken to UF Health Shands.

GDP is investigating both shootings.

