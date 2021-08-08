Advertisement

Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured

Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured
Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Southeast Gainesville was the site of yet another shooting in Alachua County on Saturday night.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, two men were hit in a drive-by style shooting near 1900 Fourth St. around 9:30 p.m.

Both victims were trauma alerted to UF Health Shands.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies were in the area at the time of the shooting and assisted officers.

“These two incidents are not related to one another, but obviously are a part of a pattern we’ve seen in the last few weeks of gun shots and shootings of people being shot here in the Gainesville community,” GPD spokesperson Graham Glover said.

The second shooting from Saturday occurred at 1000 Southwest 62nd Blvd.

The un-named victim had non-life threatening injuries and also taken to UF Health Shands.

GDP is investigating both shootings.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1...
The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home

Latest News

Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
At the beginning of March, Dannie Lynn started having back pain. That’s when she went to the...
Weirsdale community raises for money for mom battling stage 4 breast cancer
24th annual dinner dance.
German-American Club of Marion County celebrates their 24th anniversary with a dinner dance
Music and raffles raise money for Dannie Lynn.
Weirsdale community raises money for mom battling stage 4 breast cancer
8-8-21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST