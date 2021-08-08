Weirsdale community raises money for mom battling stage 4 breast cancer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WEIRSDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dannie Lynn spent her life helping others and now needs a little help herself. On Sunday, family and friends are holding a fundraiser in Weirsdale to help raise money for her cancer diagnosis.

At the beginning of March, Dannie Lynn started having back pain. That’s when she went to the doctor and found out she had a fractured back.

Shortly after she received the diagnosis no one wants to hear. She had stage four breast cancer that spread to her bones.

“It’s humbling, it’s super humbling, you never think it’s going to happen to you ever and just to see the community come together it really really touched my heart,” said Lynn.

Sherry and the Rockafellas played old-timey music to help raise money for their friend.

“Kind of a tough situation she’s in and she just bought a house and everything was really going up for her and all of this happened all at once so. It’s what community is about everybody gathering around each other and supporting each other,” said Sherry.

There were also raffles, games, and a live DJ to help Dannie pay for her medical bills.

