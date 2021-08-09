Advertisement

‘Certainly inappropriate’: Gainesville High School teacher reprimanded for social media post

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Facebook post by a Gainesville High School teacher said students not wearing masks in his class will be treated differently than other students.

Among comments written in the post, Joe Waddell said he will give extra credit to students wearing face masks and force students without masks to sit in the back of the class.

In Alachua County, only students with a signed doctor’s note will be allowed not to wear masks. District Spokesperson Jackie Johnson tells us the post is “certainly inappropriate.” The school’s principal is addressing the matter with Waddell.

