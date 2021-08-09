Columbia County parents disappointed in mask policy for schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City parents addressed the Columbia County school districts at a back to school blast at the Richardson Community Center.

Melond Waters has a 14-year-old in the Columbia County School System and said she believes masks should be mandatory.

“My son is going to be prepared and he will also be vaccinated but we have to take all the protective measures to protect our children,” Waters said.

Almost two weeks ago, the CDC released new COVID-19 guidelines encouraging kids and adults, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors because vaccinated people can still get breakthrough infections of the Delta variant and spread the virus.

“Children are also dying from COVID-19,” Waters added.

She and one of the organizers of this event, Tyrone Mullins, both believe masks should be mandatory at the start of the school year but he’s not worried that masks won’t be enforced.

“We are going to govern ourselves,” Mullins said. “I’m going to govern my family. It starts at the head of the household and hopefully encourages my kids and encourages other kids to wear their mask.”

Waters said she only wants a mandate because she can’t control what others do.

“As a parent, I am doing what it takes for my child to have his individual safety and look out for the safety of people who are in close proximity to him,” Waters said. “So, I’m not nervous but I am nervous for people to not do it because it’s not necessary.”

The back to school bash held at the Richardson community center gave hundreds of parents new book bags, resources and other school supplies.

“We connect families with the resources that they need in order to help families and children thrive,” organizer with the Northstar Family Resource Center Philip Mobley said.

They were able to give away more than 400 book bags.

The school year for Columbia County children Aug. 10th.

