Advertisement

Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. He also created TV shows for channels like Comedy Central and Disney Channel.(Source: Image Entertainment via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Trevor Moore, co-founder of the sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U’ Know” has been killed in an accident at age 41.

Moore’s manager confirmed his Friday night death in a statement. She did not release specific details of the “tragic accident” that took his life.

The comic, actor and producer co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. The group featured in five seasons of a TV show of the same name, which aired first on Fuse then IFC.

“He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable,” wrote the group’s co-founders, Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, in a statement. “Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Moore also created and hosted “The Trevor Moore Show” on Comedy Central and co-created Disney Channel’s “Just Roll With It” and “Walk the Prank.”

He leaves behind his wife, TV executive Aimee Carlson, and their son.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Southeast Gainesville shooting leaves two men injured
Multiple Gainesville shootings leave three people injured
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
A man in Alachua County was arrested for repeatedly stealing sunglasses from a store in Oaks...
Virginia man arrested in Gainesville for repeatedly stealing sunglasses and reselling them
Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1...
The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill
Many Dixie County residents are working to save their properties as floodwaters continue to...
“It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways

Latest News

Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
"River Dave" is out of jail after a cabin he lived in burns down. He squatted on the land for...
‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravaged cabin he squatted in for 3 decades
"River Dave" is out of jail after a cabin he lived in burns down. He squatted on the land for...
'River Dave' out of jail after cabin burns down
The final vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan is expected early Tuesday morning.
Senate clears final hurdle to infrastructure deal