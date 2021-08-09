Countdown to Kickoff: Forest Wildcats

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Forest Wildcats are a team determined to not repeat the same mistakes they’ve made in the past.

Without time to properly prepare for the fall of 2020, those mistakes cost the Wildcats a third consecutive losing seasons under the Friday night lights.

“We had actually a couple good players that transferred in last year, but we had no time to prep,” said head coach Robin Williams. “No time for anybody to learn anything. We were trying to install an offense, and a defense and I actually had a new defensive coordinator, and it was just panicking last second trying to get everything in.”

Forest finished at 3-4 during the regular season and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.

But since they’ve had a regular schedule offseason conditioning and workouts, they believe they’ll put it all together this season.

“Having the offseason and having Spring has helped with the cohesiveness, so we’re a lot more comfortable with where we are right now.”

A major key for the Wildcats success will be protecting senior quarterback Stephen Curry. Curry threw for eight touchdowns last year as the team’s starting quarterback.

His main target of choice is Florida commit Jamarrion Burt. The slim, speedy receiver had five touchdown catches, while hauling in a total of 24 passes for more than 300 yards.

“The chemistry we have right now, is way better then what we ended the season with last year,” said Forest quarterback Stephen Curry. “So I feel this year will be way better than last year.”

The running game will need to see someone step up, since Forest lost their leading rusher, Antonio Crim. Crim moved out of state this year. He ran for more than 700 yards and 6 touchdowns last year. That kind of production won’t be easy to replace.

There is one constant that coach Williams believes will win the day and the season for his team.

“Just a lot of work. Lot of work. That’s it. Just work ethic and being tough. Grinding it out all the way till the end.”

Forest kicks off against North Marion August 27, as they begin their journey to gridiron greatness.

