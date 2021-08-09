Countdown To Kickoff: Lake Weir Hurricanes

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -For some, the pandemic-impacted season of 2020 was more like a sprint, rather than a marathon. Lake Weir never got out of the starting blocks. The Hurricanes were under first year coach Eoghan Cullen, finished 1-6, and got shut out in four of those losses.

“Last year there were some kids who weren’t in school because parents didn’t even let them attend,” said Cullen.

Entering 2021, the Hurricanes’ roster is small and the experience level is low. Despite having only ten seniors, the Canes say they’re capable.

“The kids we do have, they’ve been picking it up,” said Cullen. “They’ve been participating in workouts all summer long. We ask the kids to make at least 80 percent, most of our kids are at 100 percent.”

That’s why Lake Weir believes its days of getting pushed around are over. The Hurricanes anticipate their dedication in the weight room will increase their comprehension.

“You’d be amazed at how many kids come to high school and their football IQ is just not where it needs to be,” said Cullen. “Just teaching the basics of the game, so the kids can play faster when they’re not confused.”

“I also got stronger during the spring,” said junior defensive end Ja’Mauri Jackson. “I didn’t get to play last year because of COVID, but I’m getting better every week”

It’ll also benefit the Canes to have senior linebacker Jerald Smith back after totaling 18 tackles for a loss, including eight sacks last fall.

“This year we know what we’re doing,” said Smith. “We feel and see things we haven’t saw before. Every night we’ll be prepared instead of unorganized.”

They’ll need to have their act together in the brutally tough Class 5A District 5. Dunnellon and Belleview are Lake Weir’s only Marion County foes. The Hurricanes kick off Aug. 27 at Palatka. By then, we’ll begin to see whether this team is better prepared for the marathon season of 2021.

